Ensuring food security (November 2022)

THE EU’S CONTRIBUTION TO GLOBAL FOOD SECURITY:

In 2022, food insecurity reached unprecedented levels, both in scale and severity with at least 205 million people currently acutely food insecure and requiring urgent assistance. This is the highest level on record. Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Sudan, Somalia and Yemen remain at risk of famine.

Ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali, the Commission is stepping up support to help those most affected by the devastating effects of rising food insecurity globally.