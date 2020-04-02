Ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Framework marks huge progress in addressing women’s reproductive rights. For the first time, an international development framework includes not only targets on sexual and reproductive health services but also targets that address the barriers and human rights-based dimensions of sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights, through SDG target 5.6. The target is measured by two indicators — Indicators 5.6.1 and 5.6.2.

SDG Indicators 5.6.1 and 5.6.2., for which UNFPA is custodian, measure the legal and regulatory framework for sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights, as well as women’s reproductive decision-making. Combined, they provide insight into key dimensions of sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights, with SDG 5.6.2 reflecting the extent to which prevailing laws enable or disable women’s and men’s full and equal access to this health and rights, while SDG 5.6.1 reflects whether women, irrespective of the country’s legal framework, are able to decide on their sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights. This allows a complementary examination of whether a country has a positive enabling legal and normative framework, and whether its provisions go the last mile to empower all women and girls.

The data and research in these documents provide important evidence-based argument to advocate and support rights and choice for all.