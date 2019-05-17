Enhancing Resilience in Fragile and Conflict-Affected Contexts (Briefing Paper, May 2019)

Linking disaster risk reduction with conflict risk analysis and conflict risk reduction: cordaid experiences and recommendations

To contribute to reducing fragility, the Cordaid Resilience Unit is developing further knowledge and expertise on linking Resilience and conflict risk reduction at the local level, based on their experiences with the Community Managed Disaster Risk Reduction (CMDRR) approach in fragile and conflict-affected areas.

Cordaid and its local partners have implemented efforts towards linking Community Managed Disaster Risk Reduction (CMDRR) with reducing conflict risks in situations where conflict is identified as a main hazard. The Resilience programme focusses on addressing conflicts at the local level, such as conflicts over competition for natural resources which can be aggravated by climate change. We found that conducting a conflict (risk) analysis, in addition to a participatory disaster risk analysis, is a crucial first step to enhancing resilience in fragile and conflict-affected areas. We are therefore developing a tool for Conflict (Risk) Analysis which can be combined with the CMDRR approach.

We have developed a 4-pager document titled “Enhancing resilience in fragile and conflict affected contexts”, which describes Cordaid’s experiences and provides recommendations on linking disaster risk reduction with conflict risk analysis and conflict risk reduction. These recommendations will be brought to the UNISDR Global Platform on Disaster Risk Reduction, taking place from the 13th – 17th May 2019 in Geneva. There will also be a side event on ‘Delivering disaster risk reduction in contexts affected by fragility, conflict, insecurity and violence’, organized by the GFDRR. The key steps of this tool are briefly outlined in the 4-pager document, while the tool itself will be finalised soon.