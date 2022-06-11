Enhancing research integration to improve One Health actions: learning lessons from neglected tropical diseases experiences

Brice Rotureau, Etienne Waleckx, Vincent Jamonneau, Philippe Solano, Sophie Molia, Patrice Debré, Koussay Dellagi, Serge Morand

Correspondence to Dr Brice Rotureau; rotureau@pasteur.fr

Summary box

Most neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) are intrinsically embedded within the One Health approach: NTD researchers have already been dealing with multidisciplinary and intersectoral work for decades simply because it is essential for understanding and controlling the usually complex transmission of the pathogens causing NTDs.

This long experience has already enrooted the idea of the horizontal integration of research, control, elimination and eradication strategies.

The ongoing epidemiological transitions of most NTDs urges pursuing and amplifying the development of co-constructed multidisciplinary and intersectoral research initiatives for improving control/elimination/eradication processes.

Lessons from NTDs may also be useful for other diseases targeted by ongoing One Health initiatives.

Introduction: Neglected tropical diseases

Neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) represent a group of 20 diseases affecting more than one billion people in 150 countries, mostly in Africa, Asia and the Americas. They are considered as ‘markers of stigma and poverty’, due to their debilitating consequences, also frequently impacting mental health, and because they mainly affect poor, vulnerable and marginalised people. NTDs cause heavy socioeconomic losses at the level of individuals, families, communities and countries. Despite a massive impact that amounts to billions of dollars per year, only 0.6% of the global healthcare funding is allocated to these diseases, disregarding the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that is still difficult to quantify.

Nevertheless, in the last decade, the consideration of NTDs in global health has evolved and gained momentum. This was heralded by the adoption of the WHO road map for NTDs in 2011, the London Declaration of 2012, the launching of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals that specifically refer to NTDs, and recently the new 2021–2030 WHO road map on NTDs. These initiatives aimed at drawing stakeholders’ attention to diseases that often remain apart from the main health programme streams: ‘leave no one behind’. In the francophone world, the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie wrote a specific resolution on NTDs at the Erevan summit of 2018, and the ‘francophone network on NTDs’ has just reiterated its strong support to the new WHO 2030 road map for NTDs. In this road map, specific objectives, including scientific research targets, were set for each NTD according to their epidemiological situation: control, elimination as a public health problem, elimination of transmission and/or eradication (box 1).

Box 1 Definitions

Control : The control objective aims at reaching a local reduction of the disease prevalence to an acceptable level—this usually requires continuous interventions to maintain this reduction. Significant efforts in both cognitive and applied research are usually required in parallel for reaching the next elimination step.

Elimination as a public health problem (ephp), through a ‘validation’ process: The ephp targets the overall achievement of given measurable goals. When achieved, the process can be validated by WHO, yet an action is still needed to maintain the goal and/or to advance towards elimination of transmission. Translational research is highly beneficial to this step.

Elimination of transmission (eot), which requires ‘verification’: The eot aims at reducing the incidence of an NTD to zero in well-defined areas, with minimal risk of re-introduction. The process is verified by WHO and further actions may be necessary to prevent re-emergence of the disease. Maintaining a minimum level of applied research is also necessary here.

Eradication, which needs ‘certification’: Ultimately, the eradication goal should lead to the permanent reduction to zero transmission of a given pathogen, without risk of re-introduction. This process requires WHO certification.

By definition, NTDs have rarely been prioritised in the research and control actions’ agendas in endemic countries. Traditional vertical intervention schemes have initially been used with success for some NTDs, as for example, the prevention or therapy of geohelminthiases through mass drug administration using cheap, stable and safe oral drugs. However, the intrinsic complexity of pathogens’ life cycles and the limited resources allocated to NTDs have fostered alternative strategies to the classical vertical approaches. Hence, multidisciplinary research approaches at the fundamental, translational and applied levels progressively bloomed in the field of NTDs by necessity, to improve scientific knowledge at the service of control interventions. We believe that lessons from NTDs may be useful for other diseases targeted by ongoing One Health initiatives.