Enhancing Quality Funding: WFP Reflection Paper for the Grand Bargain Co-Convenors Group - December 2019

The Grand Bargain is witnessing a renewed push to make tangible advances by donors and aid organizations towards commitments made. The emphasis is now on garnering political support, recognising the barriers to implementing the GB commitments and to accelerate performance. Workstreams 7 and 8 have been merged into one under heading of Quality Funding, focusing on enhanced collaborative humanitarian multiyear planning and increased levels of multi-year funding and reduced earmarking. Advancing quality funding is seen as a fundamental enabler of system-level efficiency and effectiveness within the humanitarian system. This document proposes a way to advance this agenda against the backdrop of barriers and disincentives that have been identified as holding back progress.

It is important to highlight the context in which the work to increase quality funding unfolds:

▪ Unearmarked funding is not growing significantly and remains a fraction of overall funding: Despite the commitment to increase un-earmarked funding to 30 percent, there is limited evidence system-wide that donors are getting close to meeting that target.

▪ Earmarked funding continues to dominate: Earmarked funding remains the bulk of humanitarian funding and is on the rise.

▪ Public support for aid is under pressure. Public support for aid in many of the countries that bear the brunt of the humanitarian aid burden is under pressure. Austerity at home, concerns about high level of corruption, abuse of aid, questions over the conduct of aid agencies, and how this is reported in media and in the public political arena, are causing serious headwinds for the political support to aid. In some donor countries, aid provision is under pressure by governments that have adopted a more nationalist agenda. Combined, this has led to a change in donor priorities, increased calls for more directed contributions (in line with national interests), more stringent accountability measures, more detailed reporting and increased transparency.

In a recent working group meeting, barriers and disincentives to making further progress on the GB commitments were highlighted:

1. Divergent perceptions of what quality funding is

Quality funding is generally understood as increased multi-year funding (MYF) and un-earmarked or softly earmarked funding. However, the concept has never been clearly defined. The absence of a coherent definition has resulted in different perceptions and inconsistent reporting on performance. Reporting on pooled funds illustrates this problem. Contributions to pooled funds (CERF or CBPF) are, for example, considered by donors to be unearmarked, while on the recipient end, most aid organizations would qualify and record such contributions as highly earmarked. Similar variation in interpretations and practices around MYF leads to diverging perceptions on progress. Donors report strong MYF performance. This, however, is not mirrored in the perception of aid organizations which are less positive about MYF advances.

2. Donors have limited scope and incentive to drive further change

Across the UN, the growth in earmarked funding has outpaced increases in flexible funding, leading to an overall decline in the proportion of flexible funding against all funds received. Progress to reduce earmarking has been led by medium-sized donors such as the Nordic countries, most of whom were already good performers. More progress has been made to increase multi-year funding, which grew by 75% between 2016 and 2018 based on donor reporting, although the growth trend is declining. Making further progress on both flexible and multi-year funding requires increased and sustained efforts from a larger number of donors in order to reach critical mass and have real impact. It also requires aid organizations to hold up their end of the bargain. In particular, lack of progress on improved reporting, increased transparency on allocation of flexible funding and visibility have been highlighted by donors as a disincentive.

3. Quality funding is distributed unevenly

While the supply of quality funding has increased at the global level, a corresponding increase has not been witnessed by recipient organizations. This is mainly due to the nature of such funds which lose their flexbible and multi-year identity as they cascade through the aid delivery system. Due to the nature of how agency accountability requirements are designed – and often required by governing bodies – retaining flexibility in its entirety has not been viable, given that every type of funding gets earmarked at one point or another. The supply of such funding, whether multi-year or flexible, additionally reflects that quality funding is not evenly distributed across crises. Multi-year funding appears to be more strongly concentrated in ‘highvisibility’ contexts, notably Syria, Afghanistan and Yemen.

4. Links between Multi-year Funding and Multi-year Planning are not clear

While there has been some progress in collective multi-year planning, for example multi-year HRPs in Central African Republic, Sudan, and Nigeria, there is no evident and corresponding link to multi-year funding, which remains limited, concentrated on a few high-profile crises and directed mainly at individual agencies. This appears to be holding back efforts to develop coherent planning and prioritization both at the country and agency level, making it more difficult for potential nexus benefits of multi-year funding to materialise.

5. Evidence of efficiency/effectiveness is still work in progress

The evidence to demonstrate gains in efficiency and effectiveness as a result of quality funding is patchy, but there are some self evident benefits generated through such funding. It enables us to enhance trust with our implementing partners, provide greater job security and tenure for staff in the field and reduce reliance on annual fundraising exercises. Ultimately, the reduced transaction costs that come with longer term multi year funding mean that we are able to ensure more resouces are used to reach those in need.