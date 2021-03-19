Enhanced preparedness for extreme weather across the Caribbean: A joint work plan

Key messages

• This paper sets out a framework and joint work plan for development partners to enhance disaster preparedness and reduce the humanitarian and economic impacts of extreme weather in the Caribbean.

• The framework can help governments and development partners to more effectively manage ‘residual risks’ (those not addressed by longer-term risk reduction measures) through regional cooperation.

• The framework has four components: forecasting impacts; well-planned and coordinated early actions; reliable finance; and delivery mechanisms. Each component needs strengthening through existing and new initiatives.

• Recommendations include setting up a regional reserve fund to fill gaps in preparedness and a regional shock-responsive social protection mechanism.

• For any regional mechanism, a standardised process needs to be developed to identify thresholds of likely impact that trigger pre-agreed actions and release of funds.

