26 Sep 2019

Engaging with State Armed Forces to Prevent Sexual Violence: A Toolkit for ICRC Staff on How to Engage State Armed Forces in Dialogue on Preventing Sexual Violence in Armed Conflict

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 26 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (748.11 KB)

The toolkit is intended to help staff engage State armed forces in dialogue on preventing sexual violence. It may also help ICRC delegations develop key messages and inform their longer-term work in promoting respect for the prohibition of sexual violence at all levels.

Based on a study into how the prohibition of sexual violence under IHL has been integrated into military doctrine in various countries, the ICRC has identified current practices and obstacles to its implementation. The toolkit includes practical and adaptable modules to better understand armed forces and the ICRC’s definition of sexual violence, and covers the various entry points for initiating dialogue on sexual violence.

The toolkit is intended to contribute to the implementation of the resolution on sexual and gender-based violence adopted at the 32nd International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.