Engaging with State Armed Forces to Prevent Sexual Violence: A Toolkit for ICRC Staff on How to Engage State Armed Forces in Dialogue on Preventing Sexual Violence in Armed Conflict

The toolkit is intended to help staff engage State armed forces in dialogue on preventing sexual violence. It may also help ICRC delegations develop key messages and inform their longer-term work in promoting respect for the prohibition of sexual violence at all levels.

Based on a study into how the prohibition of sexual violence under IHL has been integrated into military doctrine in various countries, the ICRC has identified current practices and obstacles to its implementation. The toolkit includes practical and adaptable modules to better understand armed forces and the ICRC’s definition of sexual violence, and covers the various entry points for initiating dialogue on sexual violence.

The toolkit is intended to contribute to the implementation of the resolution on sexual and gender-based violence adopted at the 32nd International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent.