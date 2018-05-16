16 May 2018

Engaging Regional Institutions

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 16 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (217.11 KB)

USAID recognizes the importance of a regional approach to effectively solve transnational problems. As such, across all sectors, we partner with regional institutions, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its constituent bodies, multilateral organizations that are firmly established in the region, and other organizations that are regional technical leaders.

PARTNERSHIPS WITH ASEAN

ASEAN has achieved remarkable social and economic development in the last two decades, with its member states boasting the third highest growth rate in the world after China and India. In all of the sectors in which USAID works, we look to ASEAN to expand impacts and ensure sustainability. For example, USAID has worked closely with ASEAN and private sector representatives to build ASEAN’s capacity around the regional issue of sustainable fisheries. As a result of this effort, the ASEAN Secretariat on Sustainable Aquaculture and Fisheries was established to guide action and reduce the sector’s large negative impacts on the environment, communities and human health. To help ASEAN members combat the transnational impact of human trafficking, USAID has helped them participate in the ASEAN Convention on Trafficking in Persons and works directly with the ASEAN Commission on Women and Children. To counter the transit of wildlife across national boundaries, USAID works with the ASEAN Working Group on the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora and Wildlife Enforcement and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly. To promote investments in large-scale, grid connected renewable energy and to promote investments in low emissions land use, USAID projects work closely with the ASEAN Center for Energy and the ASEAN Banking Association, respectively. USAID recognizes that infectious diseases can become global security threats, and supports technical research through the recently-created ASEAN Coordinating Center for Animal Health and Zoonoses, as well as the ASEAN Sectoral Working Group on Livestock.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.