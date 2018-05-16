Engaging Regional Institutions

USAID recognizes the importance of a regional approach to effectively solve transnational problems. As such, across all sectors, we partner with regional institutions, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its constituent bodies, multilateral organizations that are firmly established in the region, and other organizations that are regional technical leaders.

PARTNERSHIPS WITH ASEAN

ASEAN has achieved remarkable social and economic development in the last two decades, with its member states boasting the third highest growth rate in the world after China and India. In all of the sectors in which USAID works, we look to ASEAN to expand impacts and ensure sustainability. For example, USAID has worked closely with ASEAN and private sector representatives to build ASEAN’s capacity around the regional issue of sustainable fisheries. As a result of this effort, the ASEAN Secretariat on Sustainable Aquaculture and Fisheries was established to guide action and reduce the sector’s large negative impacts on the environment, communities and human health. To help ASEAN members combat the transnational impact of human trafficking, USAID has helped them participate in the ASEAN Convention on Trafficking in Persons and works directly with the ASEAN Commission on Women and Children. To counter the transit of wildlife across national boundaries, USAID works with the ASEAN Working Group on the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora and Wildlife Enforcement and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly. To promote investments in large-scale, grid connected renewable energy and to promote investments in low emissions land use, USAID projects work closely with the ASEAN Center for Energy and the ASEAN Banking Association, respectively. USAID recognizes that infectious diseases can become global security threats, and supports technical research through the recently-created ASEAN Coordinating Center for Animal Health and Zoonoses, as well as the ASEAN Sectoral Working Group on Livestock.