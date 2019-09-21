21 Sep 2019

Engaging companies in manmade disasters - a guidance toolkit for private sector networks

Report
from Overseas Development Institute, UN Development Programme, Connecting Business initiative
Published on 24 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (767.8 KB)

Conflict remains as the main driver of humanitarian needs, yet due to the elevated degree of (perceived or actual) risks associated with these types of crises, companies have tended to be less involved than in addressing natural hazards. Consequently, collective private sector action in manmade disaster contexts, including complex emergencies, remains underexplored and limited to certain sectors.

Thanks to the funding of the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid or ECHO, the Connecting Business initiative (CBi), which is jointly managed by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), co-developed together with the Overseas Development Institute (ODI) a Guidance Toolkit for companies that are collectively engaging manmade disaster contexts.

It provides a framework and practical tips for private sector networks on translating manmade disaster contexts into an engagement strategy that fits the capabilities of network participants, efficiently channels private sector capabilities and supports governments and the humanitarian community.

This guidance material is downloadable here for the original English version, with translations in French, Spanish and Arabic.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.