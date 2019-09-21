Engaging companies in manmade disasters - a guidance toolkit for private sector networks

Conflict remains as the main driver of humanitarian needs, yet due to the elevated degree of (perceived or actual) risks associated with these types of crises, companies have tended to be less involved than in addressing natural hazards. Consequently, collective private sector action in manmade disaster contexts, including complex emergencies, remains underexplored and limited to certain sectors.

Thanks to the funding of the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid or ECHO, the Connecting Business initiative (CBi), which is jointly managed by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), co-developed together with the Overseas Development Institute (ODI) a Guidance Toolkit for companies that are collectively engaging manmade disaster contexts.

It provides a framework and practical tips for private sector networks on translating manmade disaster contexts into an engagement strategy that fits the capabilities of network participants, efficiently channels private sector capabilities and supports governments and the humanitarian community.

This guidance material is downloadable here for the original English version, with translations in French, Spanish and Arabic.