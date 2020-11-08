Engaging Communities during a Pandemic: Experiences of Community Engagement during the COVID-19 Response in Camps and Out-of-Camp Settings

Experiences of Community Engagement during the Covid-19 Response in Camps and Out-of-Camp Settings

Community engagement usually necessitates time spent with communities to build trust and ensure the community representation structures are inclusive and accountable. How do we do this when we are prevented from meeting with the communities due to safety measures?

This report presents examples from different agencies on how they approached community engagement in their Covid-19 responses, the tools and methodologies used, as well as the challenges they encountered and how they attempted to overcome these. It discusses what community engagement means to the various agencies interviewed and in the literature consulted. And it puts forward some reflections on how CCCM and other sector agencies can take steps to ensure community participation in this and future pandemic responses.