Energy for Food Security: Enhancing people’s food security with improved energy access - July 2019

WFP’s efforts to achieve zero hunger can be strengthened by providing the energy beneficiaries need for producing, transforming and consuming food, which will enhance both their food security and nutrition.

Energy is vital in every situation: within humanitarian settings and in vulnerable areas to enable improved livelihoods, preventing shocks and building resilience. Access to energy is a necessary condition for development and underpins the achievement of two-thirds of the other SDGs including equality, peace, prosperity and gender. The majority of food that WFP distributes to beneficiaries requires cooking before consumption, therefore interventions that contribute to affordable, clean and efficient cooking are at the core of WFP’s mandate.

FOOD CONSUMPTION AND NUTRITION

Food consumption is negatively affected by lack of fuel, which prevents people from being able to properly cook food or disinfect water by boiling. High prices and energy scarcity force many households struggling to secure cooking fuel to adopt coping strategies that lead to detrimental impacts on nutrition such as bartering food rations for fuel as well as skipping or undercooking meals.

WFP's vision for Access to Energy is for all countries to have pathways to high-performing, zero hunger Food Systems powered by sustainable energy services.

Ignoring displaced people’s need to cook food often results in tensions with host communities over biomass resources, exposing people who collect fuel (disproportionally women and children) to harassment and violence.

Lowering or eliminating woodfuel demand through improved cookstoves (that burn biomass efficiently) or modern cookstoves (that utilize fuels such as liquid petroleum gas, ethanol, biogas or electricity) can reduce pressure on forests near densely populated areas.

The resource demand from refugee camps often lead to heavy environmental impacts, in addition, urban areas drive the demand for charcoal from rural areas. Forest management programmes and efficient cooking can contribute to social stability when tensions around access to woodfuel occur.

Sustainable energy solutions can reduce costs and improve services for displaced people that spend a considerable share of income or time meeting their energy needs through collecting or purchasing woodfuel, charcoal, kerosene and diesel.

Sustainable agricultural practices and reforestation efforts improve the health of local ecosystems and increase the availability of woodfuel, improving the resilience of communities against the risks of climate shocks or conflict, which maintains or increases food security.

Not only are these energy sources expensive but they contribute to air pollution, negative health impacts and deliver an inferior service than alternatives, such as thermal or photovoltaic solar technologies