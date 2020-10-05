Energising School Feeding - How sustainable energy multiplies WFP’s impact in school feeding programmes (October 2020)

In 2019, WFP has provided school meals, snacks or take-home rations to 17.3 million children in 59 countries in both emergency and stable settings. WFP aims to amplify the multiple positive impacts that school meals bring to education, health and nutrition through modern, clean and affordable energy solutions:

• Healthy, efficient and convenient cooking

• Safe and bright lighting to study after dark

• Connectivity, internet and digital learning

• Refrigeration for milk and vaccines in schools’ kitchens and clinics

• Solar water pumping for schools’ water wells

• Biodigestion that produces methane gas and slurry from human waste to improve sanitation, cooking and soil restauration

Reaching from schools into the wider community, innovation multiplies benefits for food systems. Children can provide the entry point to transfer innovation to rural households, while procurement of local fresh food can finance smallholder farmers to access better technologies for their productive activities.

Through its work with schools, WFP creates a conducive environment for the adoption of energy products and services to the benefit of local communities, bringing transformative economic and social change.