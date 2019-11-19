19 Nov 2019

Ending Violence against women and girls: Evaluating a decade of Australia’s development assistance

Report
from Government of Australia
Published on 19 Nov 2019 View Original
Download PDF (3.03 MB)Ending Violence Against Women and Girls: Evaluating a decade of Australia’s development assistance
Download PDF (4.71 MB)Literature Review: Ending Violence Against Women and Girls
Download PDF (995.95 KB)Policy Analysis: Australia's Commitments to Ending Violence Against Women and Girls
Download PDF (894.62 KB)Ethical Considerations for Research and Evaluation on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls

Violence against women and girls is a fundamental violation of human rights. Violence endangers the lives of women and girls and restricts their participation in economic and social life. The Australian Government is committed to ending violence against women and girls (EVAWG) in Australia and overseas. Australian aid investments are supporting countries in the Indo-Pacific to address gender-based violence as a human rights and gender equality imperative while improving services and access to justice for survivors.

This Office of Development Effectiveness (ODE) commissioned this evaluation of Australia's development assistance for EVAWG to assess the progress made since the 2008 ODE evaluation, Violence Against Women in Melanesia and East Timor: Building on Global and Regional Promising Approaches. The evaluation found that Australia has provided strong and sustained leadership on EVAWG and been a leading donor. Overall the approaches used have aligned with best practice and made a significant contribution to EVAWG in the Indo-Pacific. The evaluation found that while progress has been made Australian leadership and long-term investments including those with local women's organisations remain critical.

The report includes recommendations to guide Australia's policy engagement and aid investments on EVAWG over the next decade.

Infographic: Prevalence of women's experiences of intimate partner violence

Literature review

This review was commissioned as part of the evaluation and informs the final report. It provides a desk-based analysis of the available evidence about trends, innovations, and approaches to ending violence against women and girls globally.

Guidance papers

These papers were commissioned by ODE to inform the evaluation.

