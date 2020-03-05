World + 11 more
Ending TB in Southeast Asia: current resources are not enough
Attachments
Vineet Bhatia, Rahul Srivastava, K Srikanth Reddy, Mukta Sharma, Partha Pratim Mandal, Natasha Chhabra, Shubhi Jhalani, Sandip Mandal, Nimalan Arinaminpathy, Tjandra Yoga Aditama, Swarup Sarkar
Abstract
The Southeast Asia Region continues to battle tuberculosis (TB) as one of its most severe health and development challenges. Unless there is a substantial increase in investments for TB prevention, diagnosis, care and treatment, there will be catastrophic effects for the region. The uncontrolled TB burden impacts socioeconomic development and increase of drug resistance in the region. Based on epidemiological inputs from a mathematical model, a costing analysis estimates that the desired targets of ending TB are achievable with additional interventions, and critical thresholds require an increase in spending by almost double the current levels. The data source for financial allocation to TB programmes is the report submitted by countries to WHO, while projections are based on modelling. The model accounts for funding needs for all strategies based on published data and accounts for programme and patient costs. This paper delineates the resource needs, availability and gaps of ending TB in the region. It is estimated that close to US$2 billion per year are needed in the region for TB-related activities for a meaningful bending of the incidence curve towards ending TB.
Summary box
The Southeast Asia Region (SEAR) of WHO, bearing the highest proportion of global tuberculosis (TB) burden, demonstrated strong political commitment in recent years to achieve the end TB targets.
While TB resource needs estimation to meet End TB strategy targets has been undertaken at a global level, there has not been an assessment of countrylevel resource requirements in the SEAR based on newer intervention strategies.
A renewed comprehensive package of services is needed to reach end TB targets in the region, which is estimated to cost US$25 billion until 2030 against the current project expenditure of US$8.3 billion (2017 baseline).
An action package of interventions is needed to strengthen essential TB services, accelerate TB case finding and notification, and adoption of current WHO guidelines for the management of latent TB infection, through the deployment of preventive therapy.
There is an urgent need to increase domestic investments in TB, to about US$0.8 per capita per year on an average in the region for the interventions necessary for ending TB in the region.