Ending Sexual Harassment and Abuse at the UN - by Mark Lowcock and William Lacy Swing
For too long, nongovernmental organizations, global-governance institutions such as the United Nations, and others in the international community have failed to eliminate the culture of impunity surrounding sexual abuse and harassment. But that is now changing as the UN steps up its efforts to prevent and punish violations at all levels.
