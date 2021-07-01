Ending Internet shutdowns: a path forward - Report of the Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association* (A/HRC/47/24/Add.2)

Human Rights Council

Forty-seventh session

21 June–9 July 2021

Agenda item 3

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development

Summary

As a follow-up to his report on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association in the digital era, submitted to the Human Rights Council at its forty first session (A/HRC/41/41), the Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, Clément N. Voule, presents to the Human Rights Council a study of recent trends and the impact of Internet shutdowns in relation to peaceful protests, and makes recommendations to address this global phenomenon.

I. Introduction

In 2019, the Special Rapporteur presented to the Human Rights Council a thematic report examining the intersection between digital technologies and the enjoyment of the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association.1 While the report recognized that digital technologies have expanded opportunities for the enjoyment and exercise of peaceful assembly and association rights, it also raised concerns about the use of these technologies by state and non-state actors “to silence, surveil and harass dissidents, political opposition, human rights defenders, activists and protesters.”2

Crucially, the report expressed alarm at the rise of internet shutdowns during critical democratic moments such as elections and peaceful protests and their harmful impacts. The report observed that these measures are a violation of the right to peaceful assembly provided for in Article 21 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and can never be considered a lawful restriction of this fundamental freedom.3 It emphasized that “access to Internet and mobile telephony services should be maintained at all times, including during times of civil unrest. Access to and use of digital technologies during elections for assembly and association purposes should be specially respected, protected and promoted.”4 The report called on States to “refrain from, and cease, measures such as cutting off access to the Internet and telecommunications services.” It recommended “repealing and amending any laws and policies that allow network disruptions and shutdowns and refraining from adopting such laws and policies.”5

Since the report was submitted to the Human Rights Council, the Special Rapporteur has strived to promote the implementation of its recommendations, engaging with governments, civil society organizations and other key stakeholders. He issued several communications and press releases condemning shutdowns in countries around the world and participated in several public events raising concern about the troubling trend. He engaged on this issue with government authorities of Zimbabwe6 and Sri Lanka7 during his official visits to those countries. He also joined the international human rights community to ensure the United Nations speaks more clearly about these practices, including their impact on human rights during the Covid-19 pandemic.8 For example, he worked with governments and civil society to ensure the 2020 Human Rights Council resolution9 on human rights in the context of peaceful protests adopted stronger language against shutdowns. The Special Rapporteur engaged with the UN Human Rights Committee, as it developed general comment No. 37 on the right to peaceful assembly, to ensure the general comment included clear standards on the use of internet shutdowns relating to peaceful assemblies.

Notwithstanding the progress made, many States around the world have continued to hinder connectivity and impose internet shutdowns with the aim of clamping down on peaceful protests. Shutdowns have become an entrenched practice in certain regions, especially as a means for incumbent regimes to retain power and stifle dissent. Shutdowns are lasting longer, becoming harder to detect and targeting particular social media and messaging applications and specific localities and communities. Shutdowns have continued during the COVID-19 pandemic, impeding people’s ability to access essential services during the ongoing health crisis and intensifying the closing of civic space around the world. Particularly in countries that have responded to the pandemic with a national militaristic approach,10 these shutdowns have been adopted alongside other repressive tactics, including the criminalization of journalists and human rights defenders.

The objective of the present addendum is to increase understanding of the magnitude and severity of internet shutdowns as a means to suppress the right to peaceful assembly, with a view toward proposing a path forward to end this practice. Section II of the addendum provides an overview of the applicable international legal framework, while also drawing on the practice of States, regional mechanisms, and UN initiatives. Section III examines key trends and impacts of internet shutdowns recorded since the 2019 report was submitted to the Human Rights Council, and Section IV analyses promising practices and proposes a framework for what needs to be done to address the rising threat of shutdowns. The report concludes with a set of recommendations.

In writing the present addendum, the Special Rapporteur benefited from civil society input gathered in three online expert meetings held on 16 December 2020, and 8 and 13 April 2021. He also consulted with other stakeholders bilaterally. The Special Rapporteur would like to thank all those who participated in these meetings and who shared their experiences and expertise to inform the report.