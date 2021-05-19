Ending the hunger crisis: Response, recovery and resilience

A global hunger crisis -- fuelled by conflict, economic turbulence and climate-related shocks -- has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of people experiencing food insecurity and hunger has risen since the onset of the pandemic. The IRC estimates that the economic downturn alone will drive the number of hungry people up by an additional 35 million in 2021. Without drastic action, the economic downturn caused by COVID-19 will suspend global progress towards ending hunger by at least five years.

We know what needs to be done: invest in humanitarian cash, scale-up proven intervention to tackle acute malnutrition, advocate for safe humanitarian access and build countries' resilience through climate-resilient inclusive food systems that empower women and girls. Levels of action and investment must be sufficient to stop and reverse the hunger crisis.

In this report, the IRC outlines the priority actions that the G7 and wider international community must take to prevent famine and build countries' preparedness and resilience against future food security crises.

By investing now in the proven approaches outlined in this report, and ensuring assistance is swiftly and safely made available to those who need it most, the G7 and other actors can avert famines, save lives and build countries' long-term resilience to prevent further humanitarian catastrophes.