Ending conflicts over water: Solutions to water and security challenges

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Water insecurity throughout much of the world is growing as populations grow, economies expand, and climate change begins to impact the hydrological cycle. In many places, this growing water insecurity is combining with other societal stressors to produce violent conflict or trigger destabilizing migration. While the incidence of water-related conflict appears to be growing, there are many solutions that can be implemented to reduce water risks and avoid conflict. We examine six crisis regions throughout the developing world and propose sets of solutions for each that we believe could successfully address water challenges and enhance security.