With End of Title 42, Biden Administration Must Restart Asylum Processing at the Border

Please see below statement from Refugees International Director of the Americas and Europe Yael Schacher:

"A federal court in Washington, DC has declared unlawful what Refugees International has long shown to be true: Title 42 was unjustified and harmful. The court's decision is clear: migration management does not allow the U.S. government to trample the rights of asylum seekers and ignore the dangers that befall those blocked and expelled. As it restarts asylum processing at the border, the Biden administration must use procedures that actually prevent wrongful removal to harm and give those seeking safety at the southwest border a true chance to gain refuge in the United States.

