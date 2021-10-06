End Malaria Faster: U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative Strategy 2021–2026

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Dramatic progress over the past two decades has prevented 1.5 billion malaria infections and saved 7.6 million lives. PMI has been a key driver of this progress, providing approximately $8 billion in country support to expand access to malaria-fighting tools, support frontline and community health workers, and strengthen health systems across Sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia.

But this historic progress is in danger.The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates there were 229 million malaria infections and 409,000 deaths worldwide in 2019 —figures that have stopped declining since 2015. Efforts to achieve ambitious global targets to reduce malaria dramatically have fallen short. In the past decade, global funding for malaria has plateaued despite increasing U.S. government investments, and the resource gap grows each year.The unmet need in global malaria funding has slowed progress and threatens to reverse gains.

New threats are compounding these problems.The devastating impacts of COVID-19 on communities, the health workforce, supply chains, and health systems have set malaria progress back by years. Increasing drug and insecticide resistance, unpredictable effects of climate change, and growing conflict and violence in malaria- affected communities all pose major challenges to progress. A reversal in progress against malaria will have dire consequences, resulting in hundreds of thousands of additional deaths, increasing the risk of outbreaks and drug resistance, undermining economies, increasing poverty, and weakening global health security.

Yet, unprecedented opportunities offer hope.The world’s first malaria vaccine paired with existing proven interventions could dramatically reduce cases and severe disease and ultimately reduce malaria deaths. Strategic investments in community health systems and surveillance can fight malaria, extend care to the unreached, and strengthen pandemic preparedness and response. Innovations to combat insecticide and drug resistance and improvements in data and supply systems mean that optimal interventions can be deployed where they are needed most. Strong global partnerships can ensure a healthy, resilient market for lifesaving prevention and treatment products.

We cannot afford to lose the hard-won gains against malaria. PMI’s 2021-2026 Strategy, End Malaria Faster, aims to address these threats and take advantage of opportunities to end malaria within our lifetime.The U.S. government’s goal is to prevent malaria cases, reduce malaria deaths and illness, and accelerate toward elimination in PMI partner countries. Building on the progress to date, PMI will work with national malaria programs in countries that account for 80 percent of the global malaria burden to drive toward the global goals of saving more than four million lives and averting over one billion cases by 2025. PMI’s three strategic objectives are to:

Reduce malaria mortality by 33 percent from 2015 levels in high-burden PMI partner countries, achieving a greater than 80 percent reduction from 2000. Reduce malaria morbidity by 40 percent from 2015 levels in PMI partner countries with high and moderate malaria burden. Bring at least ten PMI partner countries toward national or subnational elimination and assist at least one country in the Greater Mekong Subregion to eliminate malaria.

To achieve these objectives, PMI will take a strategic approach to:

Reach the unreached: Achieve, sustain, and tailor deployment and uptake of high-quality, proven interventions with a focus on hard-to-reach populations.

Strengthen community health systems: Transform and extend community and frontline health systems to end malaria.

Keep malaria services resilient: Adapt malaria services to increase resilience against shocks, including COVID-19 and emerging biological threats, conflict, and climate change.

Invest locally: Partner with countries and communities to lead, implement, and fund malaria programs.

Innovate and lead: Leverage new tools, optimize existing tools, and shape global priorities to end malaria faster.