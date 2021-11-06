End the COVID-19 pandemic, share the vaccines

While the general populations of wealthy countries, including the US and Norway, have had access to COVID-19 vaccines for months, health workers and vulnerable people in developing countries are still waiting to receive their doses and they have no way to produce their own versions of the vaccines. In this video, we hear directly from frontline Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) health workers in Yemen, Honduras, Iraq, and Uganda who put their lives at risk every day to treat people sick with the virus.

"Here in Yemen, we are going through the third wave of COVID-19,” said Dr. Ayman Alsabry. "But I and my medical colleagues are not yet vaccinated and we treat patients at very high risk.”

MSF is calling on wealthy countries that have excess doses of the vaccines to share them with countries that are being shut out. We are also calling on manufacturers of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines—Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech—to share the technology with the World Health Organization mRNA Hub so that global production of vaccines can be scaled up. There is no time to waste.

"We have lost more than 20,000 people since the pandemic started—our family, friends, and loved ones,” said Iraqi doctor Mustafa Abdalkareem. "Iraq has been able to vaccinate only 5% of the population so far.”

Take action now and help end the pandemic for everyone.