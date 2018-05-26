Enabling Voices, Demanding Rights: A guide to gender-sensitive community engagement in large-scale land-based investment in agriculture - Community Guide 2017

INTRODUCTION

Understanding the Guide for Communities on Engaging LSLBI

About the guide

This guide is part of a toolkit called the Gendered Tool for Meaningful Community Engagement on Large-Scale Land-Based Investments in Agriculture. The Gendered Tool is intended to provide an overview of the key steps in the Large-Scale Land-Based Investment (LSLBI) process, defining what community engagement looks like through the evolution of the process. The guide will be applied on land-based investments in agriculture and mining.

This guide is specifically intended for use by communities, their organisers and their facilitators once they discover a proposed or ongoing LSLBI. in their environment. The guide highlights five key entry points which communities can use to influence the LSLBI process through organised and targeted engagement. If communities find all, or some, of these entry points blocked, the possibility of corruption would be high and communities should re-evaluate how to express their dissent or disrupt this process.

This guide is intended to help maximise communities’ ability to engage meaningfully in stakeholder dialogues on LSLBI. Genuine invitation to engage from an investor or government makes the process of engagement more transparent and the work of community organisers more straightforward.

What this guide is not for

This guide is not intended to demand that women and communities should always participate in LSLBIs. Given that corruption, human rights abuses and corporate greed are very real; and the fact that women, youth and local communities are rarely adequately equipped to take on these large entities and the systemic oppression they can perpetuate, each community should, on their own volition and for the sake of their benefit, evaluate the usefulness of participating in LSLBIs in their areas.

This guide is intended to help women and their communities interrogate the rationale for LSLBI projects and make informed decisions on whether to reject or consent to a project or aspects of a LSLBI in order to meet the best interest of women and their communities.

Women and their communities must be prepared to explore other avenues for recourse in the event that attempts to engage governments and stakeholders prove futile, pose risks to the application of Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC), and or expose them to human rights violations. These situations are beyond the scope of this guide.

This guide may however help women and communities to determine how open a process is towards their community engagement. Smaller wins (milestones) are noted as “target objectives” and are given for each stage of the process to help women and communities to determine the steps that they are making towards their larger goals.

Who this guide is for

This guide is for women, their communities and their allies who are working as community facilitators to ensure effective engagement of women and communities with LSLBIs. Allies and facilitators may be CSOs and human rights activists.

Women represent the largest sector of subsistence farmers. They often have access to land to work on, but rarely have decision-making rights over the land, what is produced on that land, or the profits made from their produce. The guide recognises women’s rights to participate equally alongside men in their communities and seeks to strengthen the quality of their participation in decision making on LSLBI.

Therefore, this guide is for all women and communities, whether they are engaging in LSLBI for the first time, or have experience in LSLBI projects. It is designed to provide a quick orientation to each step of the LSLBI and how women and their communities can contribute their knowledge, experience and community connections to provide input in the planning of investments with local people in mind.

It will prove useful to community facilitators, as they play an important role in navigating the power dynamics that may be encountered in the course of a LSLBI process. Power dynamics may exist between women and men within communities, between communities and their leaders, or between a community and an investor or the government. This guide will come handy in assisting facilitators to take all these dynamics into account for effective inclusion of women in LSLBI discussions.

When to use this guide

Ideally, women and communities ought to have access to this guide before their encounter with LSLBIs or the scoping stage, so that communities can adequately prepare for their engagement with investors.

In reality however, women and communities are likely to find this guide at any point in the LSLBI process. This guide is designed to help orient communities on LSLBI processes stage-by-stage; to provide clear points for review or consideration; and to identify and call for redress of any omission of women’s or community rights in the activities and contracts of the LSLBI.

How to use this guide

There is no defined single way or entry point for engaging with LSLBI. Successful engagement of women and communities with the LSLBI processes requires multiple strategies that may not necessarily be similar across regions or countries. Women and communities therefore need to tailor their engagement strategies in line with the country and investment context, that includes the legal, social and political aspects of LSLBI.

The guide is divided into five sections - or stages of LSLBI. The stages may vary slightly from one investor and country to another. This guide uses the five general stages based on activities being undertaken in LSLBI:

1) When an investor expresses interest in investing in (or near) your community;

2) When the project planning stage begins;

3) Negotiating the terms of the LSLBI;

4) Monitoring and evaluating the process during the investment

5) Project evaluation when the investor’s contract is coming to an end —whether exiting or seeking renewal.

For each of these stages, the guide provides:

An overview of what meaningful community engagement should look like

What actions and preparation are required by women and communities

What demands women and communities can make

Common pitfalls to watch out for in LSLBI processes

The kinds of small wins/milestones that are markers of future success for women and their communities

Entry points for engagement to prioritise which parts of the process are critical for women and communities

Examples and lessons from communities in Cameroon, Kenya, Senegal and Zambia. These communities were selected for community consultations as they are among communities affected by lslbi. Hence, information gathered from these countries was critical for the development of the tool. Communities are encouraged to use this guide in accordance with their needs.

Having this guide before an investor’s visit to a community offers the advantage of starting engagement from the initial stage. In such cases, all five sections of the guide would be relevant.

However, in (the very common) cases where women and communities are not included from the initial stages of LSLBI, thorough reading of the whole guide would still be ideal to understand the different proposed strategies of engagement, it is advisable to determine the stage of the LSLBI a community is exposed to, and skip to the relevant section in the guide.

The guide uses symbols to describe actions to be taken by women and communities in their engagement. The symbols used in each section are designed to help readers to quickly and easily navigate the text . These same symbols can also be used during planning sessions.