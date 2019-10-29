29 Oct 2019

Enabling Factors for Financing and Implementing Postdisaster Operations, No. 594 | October 2019

Report
from Asian Development Bank
Published on 29 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (340.1 KB)

This paper highlights how governments and other actors can prepare for the governance challenges of disaster response, recovery, and reconstruction.

The paper identifies two sets of enabling factors need to be in place before disaster events occur to help avoid operational pitfalls: 1) structures and plans, including financing mechanisms and clear roles and procedures; and 2) trust, knowledge, partnership, and mutual accountability among domestic and external actors. Joint simulation exercises, for example, can help build working relationships and experiential knowledge. The paper’s recommendations draw on case studies of the 2015 earthquake in Nepal, Cyclone Pam in Vanuatu (2015), and the 2010 flood in Pakistan.

Asian Development Bank:
© Asian Development Bank

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.