Empowering Girls and Women to Lead Change Annual Report 2019

UNFPA-UNICEF Joint Programme on the Elimination of Female Genital Mutilation: Accelerating Change

The 2019 Annual Report shows the many ways that the Joint Programme is empowering girls and women to lead change. Creating an enabling environment through policies and legislation, providing access to an essential package of services, and shifting social and gender norms through community-driven efforts are critical in accelerating the elimination of female genital mutilation. But equally as important is empowering girls and women as agents of change.