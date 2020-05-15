Empowering countries to achieve Zero Hunger

THE WFP CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE AGAINST HUNGER (CoE) IS A GLOBAL HUB FOR KNOWLEDGE EXCHANGE, CAPACITY DEVELOPMENT AND TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE TO SUPPORT COUNTRIES ACHIEVE ZERO HUNGER

The WFP Centre works closely with regional and national stakeholders (governments and institutions) to expand food and nutrition security policies and programmes from a multi-sector perspective, particularly social safety net programmes that include school feeding linked to local agriculture and nutrition. Starting from the Brazilian experience in this area, the WFP Centre fosters food and nutrition security solutions for countries to deliver long-term development benefits for children and vulnerable populations in the Global South.

DEVELOPING CAPACITIES TO DELIVER ZERO HUNGER ON THE GROUND

Achieving a world without hunger is part of the global development agenda. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were adopted by UN member states in 2015. SDG 2 sets to achieve Zero Hunger by 2030. More specifically, its goals are to: end hunger, attain food security, improve nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture.

World Hunger is on the rise. Evidence from the “The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2018” report confirms this fact. The number of people who suffer from hunger has been growing since 2015, returning to levels from almost a decade ago. In absolute terms, this translates into 821 million undernourished or chronically hungry people in 2017, 1 in 9 people worldwide, with higher incidence of food insecurity in Africa and Asia. Children constitute one of the most affected groups by malnutrition. Nutrient deprivation has an immense impact on the health status of children, affecting their physical and psychosocial development, as well as impacting their future opportunities and productivity.

Stunting among children remains unacceptably high. In 2017, almost 151 million children under five (22 percent) were stunted. In Africa, the situation is particularly worrying in the sub-Saharan region, where an estimated 24 percent of the population reportedly suffered from chronic food deprivation in 2017. In addition, more than 38 million children under five are overweight.

Tackling poor nutrition contributes to stronger health in populations and their economies. The “Cost of Hunger in Africa” study, already conducted in 14 countries, indicates that economies from these nations suffer an estimated annual loss associated with child undernutrition equivalent to 1.9 percent to 16.5 percent of GDP.

Investing in human capital can build up significantly a country’s competitiveness in a fast-changing world. Developing human capital provides workforces for the more highly-skilled jobs of the future, which can push for more continued growth and renovate the direction of economies. Human capital is essential for a country´s future, in terms of people, economies, societies, and for global balance. When countries fail to invest effectively in human capital, the costs are massive, particularly for the poorest and most vulnerable people.

SCHOOL FEEDING IS A KEY DRIVER OF CHILD NUTRITION AND A HIGH RETURN INVESTMENT IN A COUNTRY’S HUMAN CAPITAL AND LOCAL ECONOMY DEVELOPMENT

Research shows that school feeding is cost-effective and offers multiple and multi-sectoral benefits. School feeding programmes have important impacts in children’s education, health and nutritional status. School feeding improves vulnerable people’s food security and nutrition, and strengthens smallholder agriculture. When school feeding programmes purchase food from local markets, they have the potential to enhance farmers’ access to income-generating activities, diversify national food production, generate stabilizing impacts on local agricultural production, and contribute to local economic development. School feeding supports local capacities to withstand and recover from shocks, and boosts local economies via home-grown school feeding.