20 Sep 2019

Empower Women and Girls and Gender as a Cross-Cutting Issue: 2019 Analytical Paper on WHS Self-Reporting on Agenda for Humanity Transformation 3D

Report
from ActionAid, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Women's Refugee Commission, UN Women
Published on 20 Sep 2019
Executive Summary:

At the United Nations (UN) World Humanitarian Summit in Istanbul, Turkey in May 2016, stakeholders made significant commitments to gender equality, the fulfillment of women’s and girls’ human rights; and their inclusion and empowerment in political, humanitarian and development spheres.

This paper examines the third round of annual self-reports submitted by stakeholders, including Governments, UN agencies, international organizations, and civil society on commitments towards empowering women and girls as well as gender mainstreaming in humanitarian action.

While normative standards and frameworks continue to reflect increasing levels of gender responsiveness, funding and targeted programming in humanitarian settings lag behind. This paper gives an overview of the current landscape, and identifies positive trends and persistent challenges, such as the lack of resources or sex, age and disability segregated data.

It also includes a set of recommendations that will be crucial in achieving gender equality such as the inclusion of women and girls in all decisionmaking, utilizing existing accountability frameworks to translate commitments to action, and ensuring sustainable funding to women’s rights organizations.

