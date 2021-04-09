Employment, Livelihoods and Social Protection: Guide for Recovery Implementation

1.1 Purpose of the Guide

Storms, droughts, floods, landslides and other extreme weather events (EWE) as well as geological hazards such as volcanic activities, earthquakes and tsunamis adversely impact peoples’ lives and livelihoods, seriously jeopardizing their coping capacities. The detrimental blow of such disasters is especially felt by the poor who rely on a single source of income or social assistance. Consequently, any markets-driven approach to chart out a post-disaster course of action may not benefit them. These catastrophes need a well-synchronized international and local effort volleying around a common government-led post-disaster needs assessment (PDNA) to evaluate damages and losses, and accordingly identify recovery priorities. A necessary framework for such unified action was laid out by the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (Volume A) Guidelines (PDNA Guidelines)1 published in 2013 and the Guide to Developing Disaster Recovery Frameworks (DRF Guide) released in 2015.2 Since then, both guidelines have been applied to address different types of disasters across countries and sectors. Based on good practices drawn from experiences worldwide, they are designed to avoid duplications, streamline processes and provide an evidence base for resource mobilization. In line with the disaster response mechanisms articulated in the two 2014 framework documents, this Employment, Livelihood and Social Protection (ELSP) Recovery Guide (“ELSP Recovery Guide” or “Guide”) is a more focused and succinct doers’ manual in its domain.

Multi-sector programmes towards economic reactivation and generation of employment for livelihood recovery are the focus for any PDNA and DRF exercise—charting out a disaster recovery roadmap and future disaster risk reduction (DRR). The ELSP Recovery Guide is meant to be used after undertaking a PDNA exercise. It aligns with the PDNA Guidelines (Volume B)3 for the estimated effects and impacts of a disaster on the cross-cutting ELSP sector, factoring in the assessed damage and loss to infrastructure, productive and social sectors. This short, action-oriented Guide aims to assist senior advisers and officials from the national, provincial and local governments, intergovernmental organizations and implementing partners in designing and executing effective responsive cross-cutting programmes.

As the go-to document for ELSP recovery, the Guide builds upon the assessment and multi-sector strategies offered by the PDNA Guidelines and DRF Guide for a specific disaster. It encourages a programmewise approach to defining sector-specific recovery actions based on identified recovery priorities. Most significantly, it helps identify viable and feasible projects and assists grouping the interventions across infrastructure, productive and social sectors by the short-, medium- and long-term employment and livelihood recovery they support and the associated social protection4 programmes.