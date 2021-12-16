Emerging Lessons from World Bank Group Social Protection Investments in Refugee-Hosting Areas, August 2021

SUMMARY

The Regional Sub-Window (RSW) for Refugees and Host Communities was introduced as a dedicated financing instrument to support low-income refugee-hosting countries under the 18th Replenishment of the International Development Association (IDA18), with $2 billion to benefit IDA countries hosting refugees from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2020. By the end of the replenishment cycle, 14 countries had received funding for relevant projects.i Among these, 9 countries are scaling up refugees’ access to government social protection programs in host countries through 10 projects with an overall budget of $US626 million via the RSW, representing about 31 percent of the total SubWindow budget. Dedicated financing supporting refugee-hosting IDA countries was continued under the 19th IDA replenishment via the Window for Host Communities and Refugees.

Based on a review of these 10 projects by the United Nation High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), including analysis of the agency’s association in these projects to date, this brief presents emerging lessons on refugee inclusion and how timely and impactful technical support at key stages of the World Bank Group (WBG) project cycle can maximize projects’ benefits to displaced populations. These emerging lessons are presented for the consideration of the WBG, governments and other actors working to scale up social protection coverage social protection and related COVID-19 responses in areas hosting displaced populations. Moving ahead, three areas are considered, to further maximize the benefits of the projects:

i. Data analytics, supporting refugees’ inclusion in social registries, targeting and impact monitoring processes;

ii. Knowledge management and capacity building, supporting the adaptation of project design and referral process methodologies to the context-specific needs of displaced populations;

iii. Joint research, including adaptive social assistance responses to large-scale displacement, processes facilitating refugees’ transition from assistance to government social protection systems, and predictable funding for long-term inclusion that includes leveraging refugees’ capacities to contribute to benefits.