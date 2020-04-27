Emergency Measures and COVID-19: Guidance

The situation presented by the COVID-19 pandemic requires many countries worldwide to take extraordinary measures to protect the health and well-being of the population. Even in a public emergency, these steps need to be based on the rule of law.

Emergency powers should be used within the parameters provided by international human rights law, particularly the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which acknowledges that States may need additional powers to address exceptional situations. Such powers should be time-bound and only exercised on a temporary basis with the aim to restore a state of normalcy as soon as possible.

Even without formally declaring states of emergency, States can adopt exceptional measures to protect public health that may restrict certain human rights. These restrictions must meet the requirements of legality, necessity and proportionality, and be non-discriminatory.

The suspension or derogation of certain civil and political rights is only allowed under specific situations of emergency that “threaten the life of the nation”. Some safeguards must be put in place including the respect of some fundamental rights that cannot be suspended under any circumstances.

The International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights does not include a provision on derogations. State obligations associated with the core content of the rights to food, health, housing, social protection, water and sanitation, education and an adequate standard of living remain in effect even during situations of emergency.