Emergency Management Centre for Animal Health: Annual report November 2019–October 2020

This past year, as the leading global centre for animal health emergency management, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Emergency Management Centre for Animal Health (EMC-AH), a joint platform linking FAO’s Office of Emergencies and Resilience, and the Animal Production and Health Division, has continued to provide preparedness, response and incident coordination support to FAO Members, despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

This report highlights the activities carried out and led by EMC-AH during the reporting period (November 2019 to October 2020) under the four pillars of the Centre’s Strategic Action Plan: preparedness, response, incident coordination, and collaboration and resource mobilization.

EMC-AH ensures a One Health approach to its many activities, collaborating with the World Health Organization and the World Organisation for Animal health, among other external partners, to coordinate effectively, such as through Incident Coordination Groups. This collaboration has enabled the development of a global and regional animal health emergency coordination strategy, and an animal health emergency operations management manual, in addition to emergency response missions where zoonotic diseases are concerned.

The activities reported in this publication demonstrate how EMC-AH works hand-in-hand with other FAO divisions, country and regional offices, and international partners to reduce the threat of high-impact animal diseases to food security, agricultural development and trade. This work is made possible thanks to the financial and technical support of the Centre’s donors and partner organizations.