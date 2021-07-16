Emergency Grant Aid for logistical support including transportation of the vaccines manufactured in Japan to be donated through the COVAX facility

The Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of approximately 4.66 million US dollars to cover a part of the logistics costs, including the cost of transportation, related to the donation of approximately 11 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Japan, which are planned to be provided through the COVAX facility to 15 countries in Southeast Asia, Southwest Asia, Pacific Island Countries, and others. This assistance will be provided to the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), who is responsible for logistical support including transportation of the vaccines.