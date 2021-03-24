Emergency Appeal COVID-19 Pandemmic, Revised Appeal MDRCOVID19

New Funding requirements: CHF 2.5 billion IFRC-wide of which CHF 550 million is through the IFRC Emergency Appeal in support of National Societies.

Appeal timeframe: 31 January 2020 - 30 June 2022 / Extended 6 months.

The Federation-wide COVID-19 Appeal is a global effort by the entire membership of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to respond to the direct and secondary impacts caused by the pandemic across different sectors.

It combines the needs and collective analysis from National Societies Response Plans and IFRC Secretariat and complements the International Committee of the Red Cross's work and coordinates with the United Nations and international and local humanitarian actors.

The Revised Appeal extends the timeframe until June 2022 to continue supporting National Societies' work across the globe as auxiliaries to their governments to tackle the short-, medium- and long-term impacts of the pandemic. Noting that COVID-19 immunization roll-out will occur at different speeds across regions and countries, we need to sustain our response across the operational priorities and transition actions into long-term programming.

National Societies play a crucial role as local actors engaging with communities and coordinating with local authorities and organizations to identify needs, gaps, and synergy areas. To play this role, we need urgent and sizeable investment. The Federation-wide funding ask is revised upwards to CHF 2.5 billion based on latest reported data. 1.74 billion Swiss francs have been raised – 85 per cent already spent on lifesaving and life-supporting services.

The IFRC Secretariat appeal requires CHF 550 million (integrating the immunization annex) on behalf of National societies. To date 51 percent of this amount (CHF 279 million) has been raised. Many of the planned actions and emerging priorities including addressing socio-economic impact (livelihoods, shelter, migration and protection, gender and inclusion), immunization roll-out, supporting mental health and psychosocial support, and NS financial sustainability, are left with limited resources hindering the ability to provide the support needed.