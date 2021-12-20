Emergency Appeal COVID-19 Pandemic, Revised Appeal MDRCOVID19 (December 2021)

New funding requirements: CHF 2.8 billion IFRC-wide of which CHF 670 million is channelled through the IFRC Emergency Appeal in support of National Societies

Appeal timeframe: 31 January 2020 – 31 December 2022 / Extended 6 months.

The Federation-wide COVID-19 Appeal is a global effort by the membership of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to address the immediate, medium, and long-term impacts caused by the pandemic.

This revision extends the timeframe until December 2022 to support National Societies' work as auxiliaries to their governments to tackle the continued effects of the pandemic, support the integration of COVID-19 into regular programming and remain flexible in responding to new variants of concern, hotspots and new waves. COVID-19 immunization continues advancing globally, but considerable gaps in equity and access to vaccines remain for the most vulnerable population. For example, only 5.4% of the people of low-income countries have received COVID-19 vaccines. Our work must continue to tackle these very present challenges and work to prepare for future pandemics. Equally, the RCRC membership is sustaining and scaling up efforts to address socioeconomic impacts as the effects of the pandemic continue to affect the lives of most vulnerable people. These actions will also be incorporated into long-term strategies on livelihoods, food security, CVA, protection, gender and inclusion, and migration.

In 2022, National Societies will continue performing a crucial role as local actors engaging and supporting communities and coordinating with authorities and partners. To maintain this level of support, we need sustained and sizeable investment.

Therefore, the Federation-wide funding ask is revised upwards to CHF 2.8 billion.

The IFRC Secretariat appeal requires CHF 670 million on behalf of National societies. The current coverage stands at 58.3 per cent (CHF 390 million). While generous contributions are allowing National Societies to sustain some key activities, earmarking has increased in 2021, particularly at the geographical level, which hinders the ability to have a more flexible response