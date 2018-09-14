Emergencies: IFRC modalities of support

When emergencies strike, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies works to support its member National Societies to deliver lifesaving assistance to vulnerable communities and to help them recover.

National Societies are the lead actors in preparing for and responding to emergencies. During a disaster, the IFRC Secretariat provides technical support in relevant areas such as disaster risk reduction, shelter, livelihoods, health, WASH, social Inclusion, and a culture of non-violence and peace.