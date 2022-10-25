Embracing Discomfort - A Call to Enable Finance for Climate-Change Adaptation in Conflict Settings

Issued by the International Committee of the Red Cross, International Council of Voluntary Agencies, MercyCorps, ODI, Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, World Food Programme

October 2022

Summary

People living in places affected by conflict are among the world’s most vulnerable and least ready to adapt to an increasingly unpredictable and extreme climate. Yet they remain largely excluded from accessing finance for climate adaptation. Urgent action is therefore needed to remedy this situation.

Recommendations in this document are directed primarily at policymakers in states, multilateral financial institutions and the climate funds. They are grouped under the following headings:

• Approach risk differently to enable climate change adaptation in places affected by conflict.

• Enable climate adaptation writ large and small: deliver at multiple scales and with diverse actors.

• Work better together: optimize complementary mandates and expertise across different sectors of the international aid architecture.

• Address structural divisions and silos that hinder informed action.

Implementing these recommendations means making changes that venture into unfamiliar territory, politically and technically. It will therefore require strong political will, a shift from the comfort zone of the status quo. What is required now, to fulfil the commitment to leave no one behind, is to embrace discomfort in framing, processing and allocating climate finance.