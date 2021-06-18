Elizabeth Nyamayaro named Special Advisor for the United Nations World Food Programme

ROME – Award-winning humanitarian, author and former UN Women Senior Advisor, Elizabeth Nyamayaro, was today appointed as Special Advisor to the Director of Communications, Advocacy and Marketing of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

The Rome-based agency, which works in more than 80 countries, is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and provides food assistance to about 100 million people every year.

Nyamayaro’s appointment comes at a time when an estimated 270 million people, many of them in Africa, are facing acute food insecurity and need urgent assistance.

"I am only alive because of a simple bowl of porridge from the United Nations that saved my life when I came close to dying from hunger as a child – so the Zero Hunger agenda is truly personal to me,” said Nyamayaro. “Hunger remains the leading cause of death in the world, and I am determined to play my part in ensuring that we reach every child and family in need -- especially on my own continent of Africa.”

With a career spanning more than two decades, Elizabeth Nyamayaro has worked at the forefront of global development, improving the lives of underserved populations, and has held leadership roles at the World Bank, World Health Organization, UNAIDS, UN Women and Merck. Her proven track record building and leading public-private partnerships will be a key asset to WFP as it advocates for global solidarity to end world hunger.

“Time and again Elizabeth has proven her unique ability to focus public attention and trigger stakeholder action for the advancement of the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Corinne Woods, UNWFP Director of Communications, Advocacy and Marketing. “WFP is honored to add her voice and experience to our own, amplifying the plight of the 690 million people around the world who don’t know where their next meal is coming from.”

In her role as WFP Special Advisor, Nyamayaro will amplify the stories of millions of communities around the world facing acute food insecurity and advocate for greater investments in actions to end hunger by 2030. She will also will use her online and offline platforms to showcase WFP’s work and galvanize support, as well as host a 6-part WFP podcast series around the 2021 Food Systems Summit that will paint an audio picture of global food networks and those involved in it from production to consumption. .

