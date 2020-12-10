Elevating Rights and Choices for All: Guidance Note for Applying a Human Rights-Based Approach to Programming in UNFPA

Introduction

A powerful human rights-based framework for our work was set in place by the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) and its Programme of Action, which recognized that sexual and reproductive health services must be guided by the human rights of individuals and couples. It thereby reframed population issues from an emphasis on population numbers to an emphasis on human rights.

UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund, has supported efforts to operationalize the human rights-based dimensions of the ICPD Programme of Action and to strengthen its normative framework. In these efforts, UNFPA has achieved a number of notable results and played a leadership role in translating international human rights norms into country-level action. This work has evolved over the years as research and knowledge in this area has grown, and also as the internal and external political context for this work has changed.

Within UNFPA, there has been a growing appreciation for the necessity of applying a human rights-based approach to the programming process. This understanding has been shaped by the increasing consensus, as reflected in the various ICPD reviews, that to achieve the full vision of the ICPD, countries must take actions beyond the health sector to change social norms, laws and policies to uphold human rights.

Particularly important are reforms that promote gender equality and women’s rights and contribute to women having greater control over their own bodies and lives.

The ICPD Beyond 2014 International Conference on Human Rights set out three key areas where action is needed in order to operationalize the human rights-based dimensions of the ICPD: Equality, Quality and Accountability.

The ICPD+25 Summit in Nairobi in November 2019 further emphasized the urgent need to address the unequal power dynamics and stigma that underpin discrimination and violence and that can be entrenched in law, policies and practice; the importance of championing inclusion in all forms, in particularly discrimination against women; and the need to ensure accountability for the right to sexual and reproductive health.

The present publication, Guidance Note for Applying a Human Rights-Based Approach to Programming in UNFPA, provides the organization with a clear and comprehensive direction for its human rights-based work to support efforts in elevating the centrality of rights and choices and accelerate the promise of the ICPD in the Decade of Action to deliver on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Taking its cue from the ICPD Beyond 2014 conference outcome document, the Guidance Note is built around three key components for action by countries with the support of UNFPA: Equality & Non-discrimination, Quality and Accountability.