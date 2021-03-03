“Elements of a political declaration” on EWIPA Key advocacy points

This short paper highlights three key points that INEW would urge states to expand on at the next consultations, that will take place on 10 February (10.00-18.00), Room XXI, Palais des Nations, Geneva.

Overview

The Elements paper provides a valuable compilation and synthesis of many of the issues raised regarding civilian harm from the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. Its broad structure, spilt across preambular background and operative commitments, is a good basis for a political declaration. It is written in a way that distinctly moves discussion forward towards the development of a text. It is also quite comprehensive in its coverage of the subject and, whilst there are a number of technical points that need to be addressed, it provides a good basis for further work. However, there are three key points, that INEW would urge states to emphasise in their responses to the text: