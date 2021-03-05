EiE-GenKit: A core resource package on gender in education in emergencies

When gender-responsive, quality education is available to all it has the potential to transform societies and build sustainable peace. A joint initiative from the Inter-agency Network for Education in Emergencies (INEE), Education Cannot Wait (ECW) and the UN Girls’ Education Initiative (UNGEI), the EiE-GenKit is a core resource package for gender in education in emergencies. The EiE-GenKit is the first resource of its kind, providing education practitioners with practical tools to promote gender-responsive programming from crisis to peace and sustainable development.

The EiE-GenKit is based on extensive research and consultation with the latest resources, evidence, new tools and good practice available in one easy-to-use package. The EiE-GenKit builds on existing humanitarian processes for a streamlined approach to gender-responsive EiE. The EiE-GenKit offers tools for practical and immediate use including checklists, tipsheets and assessment templates supporting practitioners to ensure that each phase of an EiE intervention is gender-responsive. Bridging the gap between what we know about gender-responsive EiE and the tools we need to make it happen, the EiE-GenKit aims to promote improved gender and education outcomes of learners living in crises.