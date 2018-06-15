15 Jun 2018

Eid Mubarak from Islamic Relief

Report
from Islamic Relief
Published on 15 Jun 2018 View Original

From all of us at Islamic Relief we wish you a blessed Eid.

We hope that your Eid is filled with happiness and joy amongst family and friends.

Watch video CEO Message - Eid Al Fitr 2018

We would like to thank you for all your generosity and support. It is because of you that we have been able to help millions of people all over the world.

This Ramadan we have distributed over 215,000 food packs to more than 1.2 million people in 36 countries.

With your support we continue to provide support and assistance to needy people all over the world. Please remember those who are less fortunate in your prayers.

Please continue to donate. Your donation could save lives.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.