Egypt’s Historic Pyramid lights up for COP27

Global climate conference starts in Sharm El Sheikh this week

Around 45,000 international delegates will come together for implementation to save lives and livelihoods

Cairo, Egypt -- 5 November 2022: Egypt lit up Khafre Pyramid, one of the three ancient pyramids of Giza for COP27 that date back 4,500 years, ahead of the start of the global climate conference on November 6.

Egypt will take over the COP Presidency and around 45,000 international delegates are expected to come together to advance the world's climate agenda by increasing ambition and accelerating climate action.

Expected to be one of the largest COP summits ever hosted, COP27 runs from November 6 to 18 and will start with the Climate Implementation Summit that will gather over 100 world leaders.