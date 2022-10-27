Egypt is ready to host a landmark COP27

COP President-Designate, H.E. Sameh Shoukry, oversaw preparations for COP27 ahead of the conference taking place in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, from 6th-18th November

Meetings held with the UNFCCC and Presidency Designate officials to review preparations

Preparations on track to welcome the world to Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, with over 30,000 delegates, to come together and deliver action on climate change

Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt – 26 October 2022: H.E. Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and COP27 President-Designate underlined that Egypt is “ready” to host the world leaders, delegates and climate stakeholders under the banner of “Together for Implementation,” following an on-ground review of preparations for COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

COP27, which gets underway on November 6 and hosts a World Leaders Summit on November 7 and 8, is expected to be among the largest gatherings of climate stakeholders ever hosted at a COP with over 30,000 delegates registered.

Speaking about the conference preparations H.E. Shoukry said: “The Egyptian COP27 Presidency is ready to host the world climate community in Sharm El Sheikh this November. As COP27 Presidency we are doing our utmost to create a conducive environment for successful negotiations and ambitious, credible and concrete outcomes.”

“We will set the scene in which we hope that all state and non-state actors will come together with a collaborative and constructive mindset to deliver on climate action. I’m confident that the international community will rise to the occasion and ensure a successful and impactful COP27. We will continue to urge the international community to take the transformative decisions needed to respond to the gravity of the climate emergency we live.”

H.E. Shoukry toured the site this week meeting with UNFCCC and COP27 Presidency Team officials to oversee the final touches at the site ahead of the conference.

