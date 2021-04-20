Efforts of European Member States to Prevent Terrorists from Abusing Asylum Systems while Ensuring Compliance with International Refugee and Human Rights Law: Challenges, Recommendations and Good Practices - CTED Regional Analytical Brief – April 2021

The Counter Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate has published a Regional Analytical Brief on “Efforts of European Member States to prevent terrorists from abusing asylum systems while ensuring compliance with international refugee and human rights law: challenges, recommendations and good practices”.

Prepared in accordance with Security Council resolution 2395 (2017), CTED Analytical Briefs aim to provide the Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC), United Nations Member States, United Nations agencies, and policymakers with a concise analysis of specific issues, trends or developments, as identified through CTED’s engagement with Member States on their implementation of the relevant Security Council resolutions. The Analytical Briefs also include relevant data gathered by CTED, including through engagement with its United Nations partners; international, regional and subregional organizations; civil society organizations; and members of the CTED Global Research Network (GRN).

In resolution 1373 (2001) and subsequent resolutions, the Security Council has addressed the possibility that terrorists may seek to abuse asylum systems, while consistently stressing that all measures taken by Member States must comply with their obligations under international law, including international human rights law and international refugee law. Focusing on practice in Europe, this Regional Analytical Brief addresses Member States’ concerns in this area, the relevant international and regional legal frameworks, and certain practical challenges which have been identified by CTED and partners.

The Brief notes that while there have been some isolated cases of involvement in terrorist attacks in Europe, the overwhelming majority of refugees and asylum-seekers have no connection to terrorism. The Brief recalls that the Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee has commended Member States that have developed programmes to build the resilience of refugees, in particular refugee children, against radicalization, while underlining the need to take active steps to avoid stigmatization of certain communities. The Committee has also cautioned against over-stating the risks of terrorism from refugees and asylum-seekers.

The Brief observes that domestic legislation in some Member States diverges from international refugee law in important respects, including that domestic law often allows for exclusion from refugee status on bases which are broader than those stated, in an exhaustive manner, in the 1951 Refugee Convention. CTED has frequently recommended that Member States ensure that their domestic laws in this area are applied in a manner consistent with the international obligations and has encouraged cooperation with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in this regard.

After noting some practical challenges which Member States encounter in this area, including as related to security screening of persons seeking asylum, the Brief identifies some operational measures which can help ensure that necessary security measures are in place and are implemented, as the Security Council has required, in a manner consistent with international refugee and human rights law.