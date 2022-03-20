Effectiveness of Inclusive Interventions for Children with Disabilities in Low- and Middle-income Countries - Protocol for an evidence and gap map

Introduction

The problem, condition, or issue

The World Health Organization (2011) estimates that nearly 1 billion of the global population have a disability, a number which is projected to double by 2050. Most persons with disabilities (80%) live in low- and middleincome countries (LMICs). The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) (United Nations 2006) and the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) (United Nations 1990) affirm that children with disabilities are rights-holders entitled to all human rights and fundamental freedoms on an equal basis with others. The CRPD entered into force in 2008. It endorses a social model that recognizes “*persons with disabilities include those who have long-term physical, mental, intellectual or sensory impairments which in interaction with various barriers may hinder their full and effective participation in society on an equal basis with others*” (United Nations 2006). Critical in this framing is an understanding that disability is a social construct and people with disabilities are not merely objects of charity, institutional care, or medical rehabilitation. Thus, enabling their well-being requires a wider range of multisectoral responses than medical treatment and social protection alone, though these are also important. Additionally, both these conventions reiterate the need for inclusive interventions, services, data collection, and financing, so that children with disabilities can exercise their rights, which should be proactively protected.

The critical periods of childhood and adolescence are important entry points to translate the aspirations in these conventions into a reality for children with disabilities. A recent UNICEF report (United Nations Children's Fund 2021) indicates that there are about 240 million children with disabilities globally. Experiences of social and economic inclusion, or lack thereof, affect the child’s trajectory of social, emotional, financial, and physical wellbeing across their entire lives and their resilience to future stressors (Thomas and Hertzman 2018). During the transition period of adolescence, children start to develop further skills and behaviours that can be protective or injurious to their future wellbeing, while also accumulating experiences and exposures that can support or harm their long-term wellbeing (World Health Organization n.d.).

There are, however, significant challenges to ensuring the inclusion of children with disabilities in their communities, thus compromising the opportunity to capitalize on childhood and adolescence for future gains in social, emotional, economic, and physical wellbeing. Indeed, children with disabilities remain some of the most marginalized and excluded groups in society (Koller, Le Pouesard and Rummens 2018; Ngubane-Mokiwa 2018). Marginalization, whether through stigma, segregated and institutional care, lack of access to assistive technologies, physical or communication or attitudinal barriers, or other shortcomings of social support mechanisms, means that children with disabilities are less likely to attend and fully participate in school, access medical services, live in the community, have their voices heard in society and their needs represented (Adugna, et al. 2020; Koller, Le Pouesard and Rummens 2018; Maciver, et al. 2019). As a result, children with disabilities continue to feel excluded and have lower participation levels across a wide range of programmes and services needed for them to build life skills, exercise their rights, and to have equitable outcomes when compared to their peers (Shikako, et al. 2021; United Nations Children’s Fund 2021; Woodgate, et al. 2020).

Children with disabilities living in humanitarian crisis contexts from conflicts or natural hazards face additional barriers to accessing basic services and assistance and are at increased risk of facing violence and harm (Handicap International 2015).

Children with disabilities are diverse, and some are more likely to be excluded than others including indigenous children with disabilities (O'Kearney, et al. 2013), girls with disabilities (Dunkle, et al. 2018), children with psychosocial disabilities, children with albinism (Aborisade 2021), children with deaf-blindness (Jaiswal, et al. 2020) and children with intellectual disabilities (Oti-Boadi 2017).

The exclusion of children with disabilities is further amplified by the additional challenges of poverty, conflict, and weakened policymaking and implementation apparatus in LMICs.