18 Feb 2020

Effectiveness of Foreign Development Assistance in Mitigating Natural Disasters’ Impact: Case Study of Pacific Island Countries

Report
from Asian Development Bank
Published on 18 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (245.8 KB)Full Report

While natural disasters greatly hinder economic growth in the South Pacific region, official development assistance significantly mitigates such adverse effects.

Natural disasters bring tremendous destruction to small island economies in the South Pacific region. Foreign development aid, as an important source of green finance in the region, has the fundamental purpose of reducing natural disasters’ effect on the small island economies. With country level data on 13 Pacific island countries over 1981–2014, we assess the effectiveness of foreign development assistance in mitigating natural disasters’ impact on Pacific economic growth. With the application of panel integration tests and the system generalized method of moments estimator, we provide non-spurious and consistent empirical estimation of a growth model. We find that while natural disasters greatly hinder economic growth in the region, official development assistance significantly mitigates such adverse effects.

Asian Development Bank:
© Asian Development Bank

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.