Effectiveness of Cash-plus Programmes on Early Childhood Outcomes Compared to Cash Transfers Alone: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis in Low- and Middle-income Countries

To strengthen the impact of cash transfers, these interventions have begun to be packaged as cash-plus programmes, combining cash with additional transfers, interventions, or services.

The intervention’s complementary (“plus”) components aim to improve cash transfer effectiveness by targeting mediating outcomes or the availability of supplies or services. This study examined whether cash-plus interventions for infants and children <5 are more effective than cash alone in improving health and well-being.

Read the full report