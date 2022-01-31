Effective inclusion of refugees: Participatory approaches for practitioners at the local level

INTRODUCTION

The inclusion of newly-arrived asylum-seekers, refugees, migrants and stateless people has emerged as a key priority for mayors, municipal authorities, local civil societies and service providers. While national policies establish a broad policy framework, it is local authorities who are faced with the often daunting task of translating them into action and finding practical solutions. The Global Compact on Refugees recognised integration and inclusion as a shared responsibility—and municipalities, the private sector, and local organisations have emerged as crucial agents of innovation and key partners of UNHCR. Success or failure to achieve effective inclusion or integration at the local level can influence future decision-making on asylum, resettlement and complementary pathways. It is imperative, therefore, that we get this right.

While the number of integration and inclusion initiatives have proliferated since the 2015/6 peak in arrivals, local actors and municipal authorities have little practical guidance about how their services and practices can be adapted to the specific situation and protection needs of asylum-seekers and refugees, migrants and stateless people.

Participation is crucial to project design and identifying necessary course correction yet can be challenging to organise and sustain over time. Understanding the different needs of refugees1 and migrants according to age, gender, culture, religion, disability or other factors and creating programs that adequately respond is a tall order—but well worth the effort. This Toolkit is designed to help local actors build participatory approaches in their respective towns, building upon decades of experience among humanitarian and development actors in creating programs that foster inclusion and integration in host communities.

The Toolkit is also designed to help practitioners understand the impact of their work, and what types of practices can be designated as good practice and replicated in different contexts. The notion of ‘good practice’ has become a pivotal concept in the development, funding, implementation, evaluation and (transnational) promotion of these practices. However, what constitutes a ‘good practice’ in integration and inclusion in practical terms is poorly understood, without clear criteria that could be applied in the design and implementation of a new project in order to maximise its potential impact.