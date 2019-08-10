Effective birth registration essential for legal identity for all

Birth registration rates double when linked to health platforms

AMMAN/ DAKAR/ NAIROBI – African governments must scale up proven solutions to improve birth registration, if they are to meet the Sustainable Development Goal target on providing legal identity for all, including birth registration, UNICEF said today, on Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) Day in Africa.

The data is daunting. In sub-Saharan Africa, less than half of all children are registered. If current trends persist, with a rapidly growing child population, 115 million will be unregistered children by 2030.

“The fact that tens and tens of millions of children are currently invisible to their governments is discouraging and harmful,” Mohamed Malick Fall, UNICEF Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa. “This greatly inhibits governments’ ability to plan, for instance, how many teachers and doctors their countries require - and denies children fundamental rights that flow from the official notification of their births. Fortunately, there are proven solutions that can easily bring huge leaps in birth registration rates across Africa, however Implementing these solutions will require political commitment and action at national scale.”

UNICEF says that innovation, new approaches to decentralization and digitization can increase overall registration coverage. By way of example, in Tanzania, decentralizing registration from the central registration authority to the local authorities and local health facilities increased certification rates from 10 per cent in 2012 to more than 80 per cent in 2019, in 13 target districts. While new evidence in UNICEF-supported districts in West Africa and Central Africa, which has the lowest birth registration rates in the world at only 45 per cent, has shown marked improvements on birth registration rates when linked to health service delivery.

For instance, since 2016 in some districts of Guinea, UNICEF has supported routine birth registration services through health and immunization platforms, where children born at health facilities and those coming for vaccination during the first six months have been successfully registered. In one year between 2017 and 2018, birth registration improved by 100 per cent. While in four priority regions in Senegal, routine registration of children under one in hospital and health centres has increased birth registration rates by an average of 44 per cent, while the national registration rate only improved by 3 per cent.

“We know that birth registration is essential so that each child counts, and we need governments to scale up services that have shown results and are cost effective,” said Marie-Pierre Poirier, UNICEF Regional Director for West and Central Africa. “Providing parents with the opportunity to register the birth of their children in health centers represents a major opportunity to improve birth registration alongside routine immunization.”

Africa has a strong case for becoming the focus of international efforts to register child births. By 2050, one in three children under 18 will be African as the bulk of the world’s population growth now occurs on the continent. As such, UNICEF says birth registration must increasingly become a top priority in Africa, as countries seek to address the dangers of legal invisibility and prevent violations of child rights such as child marriages, child labor, trafficking and recruitment and use in conflict.

“As the Convention on the Rights of the Child turns 30 this year, we need to renew our commitment to ensuring every child has a name and nationality,” said Geert Cappelaere, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa. “By registering a child from birth, States recognize the child’s individual importance and take a decisive step towards children’s access to learning, healthcare and other essential services. Birth registration also helps prevent exploitation, child marriage, detention and recruitment into armed forces or groups.”

UNICEF’s call comes as Africa under the Africa Union commemorates the Second Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS), under the theme “Birth certificates for all: Fundamental for Protecting Human Rights and Promoting Inclusion.”

