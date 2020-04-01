Educo warns: Covid-19 devastating for children living in the poorest areas of the world

The lack of clean water, the fragility of health systems, and the precarious financial situations of families put the world’s most vulnerable children at risk.

(April 1, 2020) The NGO Educo, which works in 13 countries around the world, warns that the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus will be devastating in the poorest and most precarious places in the world.

According to the organisation, one of the main problems is that the most vulnerable children in these countries do not have or have very limited access to clean water.

“In order to avoid transmitting the coronavirus, it is vital to wash your hands various times a day. This simple gesture saves lives, but if there is limited to no access to clean water in the homes, schools, and communities, the virus will spread very quickly”, explains Rosaria Arbore, Educo Programme Director.

Many health systems globally, including those in high-income countries, are already experiencing the stretched capacities of hospitals and of front-line health workers who receive and treat patients with COVID-19. This concern is amplified when you consider those counties with weak health systems, insufficient number of trained medical staff, lack of medicines and ventilators, and lack of personal protection equipment (PPE) – the consequences to the populations can be devastating.

The organization is also concerned about the access to nutrition for the thousands of children involved in Educo projects. “In many of our schools, the children receive one or two meals every day, and their nutrition often depends on the meals they receive there.

Many of these children live below the poverty line, on less than one dollar a day, which often means the only meal they get are those provided by the project. Now that schools in the countries where we work are closed due to the COVID-19, children may suffer from undernourishment or even hunger.

“Without money or savings, the families are unable to buy food, medication, and other essential goods. Consequently, school closures affect the children’s right to education. They do not have the technological resources necessary to continue learning in this situation”, added Arbore. But what worries Educo the most is if this crisis persists, the most vulnerable children may never go back to school. Because of the families’ lack of economic resources, children will probably have to work. And in the case of girls, it is likely they will be forced to marry so they are no longer a financial burden to their families.”

Faced with this reality, Educo collaborates with partners to reduce the effects of the coronavirus crisis. It is working to provide information about prevention and how to act during the pandemic. The NGO is coordinating the distribution of hygiene kits, which include soap and detergent, and the distribution of food among the families who need it the most.

Similarly, Educo is working to help children continue their studies using broadcast radio, online learning platforms, or similar resources. It is also working to provide psychological support to children, so they can better understand and deal with the crisis.

“This is just the first step. We are preparing ourselves for when the crisis is over, to ensure that children finish the school year, and parents and caregivers have access to dignified work and help families rebuild their lives.”, Arbore adds.

