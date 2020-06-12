Educo: Coronavirus will increase the number of children who are victims of child labour

Children's organization Educo warns that child workers’ conditions have gotten worse since the start of the global pandemic

12th June. - As countries mark the World Day Against Child Labour, child-focused organization Educo warns that the economic crisis caused by coronavirus has led to an increase in the number of children who are victims of child labour.

“Many families have suffered a significant financial loss due to COVID-19, either because the adults have lost income or because they can’t go to work because of the prevention and contention measures or because they are ill. As a result of this situation, the most vulnerable children have found themselves forced to work, often in informal jobs, in order to provide an income for the household. They are children who didn’t work before but now are forced to do so because of the current global context”, explains Laurence Cambianica, the head of Child Protection at Educo.

The NGO also warns that many of them will not be able to go back to school when the situation returns to normal and as schools reopen, because families will need this extra income to survive.

Similarly, the NGO warns that the conditions of the children involved in child labour have gotten worse over the last few months because of coronavirus. “They are very exposed to infection. In most cases, they are unable to comply with security measures like social distancing, and they often do not have material for protecting themselves, such as hand gels or masks. Also, they work long hours outside the home, often because they adults in their family can’t, which makes their situation even worse”, explains Cambianica.

According to the International Labour Organization, there are more than 150 million child labourers. Of these, 73 million carry out dangerous jobs, like for example those who have to manipulate inflammable material or carry heavy weights, among others.

At Educo, our work is carried out in countries like Mali and Bangladesh through projects which improve their living conditions and give them the opportunity to go back to school. “It is very important that the families are aware of the risk which these children are exposed to when they work, especially now, when we are experiencing a global pandemic. But it is also important to work with the governments in the countries we develop our projects in to increase the social protection of this collective and improve their access to education, despite the closure of many schools due to coronavirus, through programmes adapted to their needs”, explains the head of Child Protection at the NGO.

